A Boaz man remains behind bars facing burglary, domestic violence and stalking charges.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Rodney Earl Breedwell, 48, of Boaz, was arrested on Jan. 12, after a woman reported he had broken into her home.
According to police reports, Breedwell entered the victim’s home, started yelling at her and threatened to kill her. During a lengthy altercation with the woman, he is alleged to have grabbed a drill and attempted to drill a screw into her head, cut her, accosted her and choked her.
She fled the scene in a vehicle and was able to summon help.
Guthrie said warrants were obtained for Breedwell’s arrest.
He remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $365,000 in bonds.
