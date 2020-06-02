In cities across the United States, people angered over the killing of George Floyd have protested in peaceful, as well as riotous fashion.
Protests have been held in mostly major metropolitans such as Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham, but there have also been small protests close to home in Gadsden and Fort Payne.
While protests haven’t reached Marshall County as of Tuesday, Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said his department was prepared to manage any protests that may arise.
“Anything lawful and constitutional we will support,” he said. “If something were to begin to get out of hand we would deal with it accordingly… We would not support someone else’s rights and ability to feel safe being sacrificed for someone else’s need to be destructive. Everyone should be able to feel safe anytime and any place.”
If for some reason his officers needed back up, Gaskin said neighboring departments were willing to help.
“Law enforcement in our area always supports each other and would be willing to help with man power and resources should it come to that,” he said.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith echoed his Boaz counterpart’s sentiments saying his primary goal would to be to keep the peace and everyone safe in the event of a protest.
“Our primary response would be to keep everyone safe,” Smith said. “That would be our priority.”
If any protests turned violent and destructive like many have, even in Alabama, Smith said his department would enforce the law.
“That’s something that’s hard to say until it happens,” he said. “One would like to believe there are better ways to be heard and get the point of the message across to everyone. Should it occur here, and we certainly hope it doesn’t, we would respond and do our sworn duty to uphold and enforce the law and preserve the peace to the best of our ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.