A Guntersville woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert said Sedalia Eubanks, 29, of Guntersville, gave birth to a baby on July 16 at Marshall Medical Center South.
She tested positive for oxycodone, but could not produce a prescription for it in her name. She allegedly told officers she had gotten the drug from a family member to treat back pain.
The baby’s meconium tested positive for opioids and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of drug withdrawal symptoms, Colbert said.
Eubanks is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $30,000 bond for chemical endangerment of a child charge. She also faces two bad check charges.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is currently involved in the case, Colbert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.