While other departments have either closed or reduced its operation hours, the Boaz fire and police departments have continued working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, in the aftermath of an EF2 tornado.
With first responders at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus each time they answer a call, the Boaz City Council decided to compensate them with hazard pay.
During the latest meeting Monday night, the council passed a resolution to pay police and fire department employees “in the amount of net $200 for April 1-30.” After April 30, they will continue to receive an extra $200 per month until all other city employees return to normal operations.
“[Fire] Chief [Jeff] Beck came to me one day and [Police] Chief [Josh] Gaskin came to me one day, and I thought it was fair and thought it was something we could do,” Boaz Mayor David Dyar said. “They’re at risk every time they pick up a patient or make a stop.”
“This will cost a little more than $10,000 per month,” Boaz Mayor David Dyar said. “We’ve got the money, [so] we can make this happen.”
In other business, the council:
• Authorized the acceptance, by the City, of two tracts of real property from Bradco Home Builders, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, for the purpose of a right of way and a utility/drainage easement at Dogwood Farms subdivision, located near the intersection of Bruce Road and McVille Road.
“Instead of relocating utilities, Mr. [Randall] Pankey gave us extra right of way for a dollar, I believe it was, so we don’t have to move utilities,” Dyar said.
If he wasn’t able to do this, it likely would’ve been cost-prohibitive, City Attorney Greg Price said during the meeting.
• Approve the accounts payable voucher dated March 24 through April 8, totaling $1,406,337.47.
• Approved proclamations for National Service Recognition Day and Fair Housing Month.
During the meeting, the council honored state’s social distancing guidelines by sitting six feet apart. Less than 10 people attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.