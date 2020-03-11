The Crossville Town Council met briefly in a regular session Tuesday, March 3. The council discussed bids for landscape maintenance throughout the town and park. Nunez Landscaping bid $15,600 and Corey Templeton bid $7,000. Councilmember Brad Hood made a motion to reject the current bids and rebid for landscape maintenance. Councilmember Connie Brothers seconded.
In other business, the council:
• Accept the minutes of the Feb. 4 council meeting.
• Approved a donation of $250.00 to go to the CED Mental Health’s Youth Prevention Conference.
• Accepted James Esterling’s resignation from the Industrial Development Board, Housing Authority Board and the Historic Commission.
• Accepted a bid from Jim Rosh Construction to dig out a drain tile on Harrelson Circle for an estimated $1,200.
• Examined two new vehicles; a fire truck for the fire department and a 2020 Ford F-250 truck for the street department.
• Accepted the January 2020 financial report.
• Accepted the February 2020 financial report.
Councilmember Nelson Ferrell was absent from the meeting. The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m.
