Northeast Alabama Community College’s (NACC) Music Department presents “Each Life Has Its Place” featuring women’s history and women’s music.
The concert will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at noon in the Student Center.
A celebration of Women’s History Month, this concert will be a collaboration between the NACC Vocal Ensembles and Mustang String Band, plus a few surprise faculty performers!
The department is excited to feature music by female singer/songwriters, including Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, and Dolly Parton.
A fun number for this concert is Patsy Montana’s 1935 hit “I Want to Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart”, the first song by a woman to sell over one million copies.
“Over the past few years there’s been a really exciting and necessary conversation happening around gender inequality in music,” said NACC’s Director of Vocal Music Ensembles and Music Instructor Sara Markham. “Some of the largest names on concert stages around the world are women, but less than 2% of popular music is produced by women. Male performers receive nearly 80% of the air play on radio stations across the country, and 90% of the last decade’s Grammy nominees were men. I am always happy to shine the spotlight on exceptional women! The songwriters that we are featuring at this concert are many of our absolute favorites.”
About 35 students make up NACC’s three ensembles: NACC Chorus, Encore! and the Mustang String Band. Several students perform in multiple ensembles.
Contact Markham at markhams@nacc.edu for more information about this concert or about NACC’s Music Department.
