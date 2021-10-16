Boaz officials have plans to make the walk from the Manor House senior living high-rise to the Boaz Senior Center safer.
During a city council meeting Monday night, Boaz Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said work will be done between the Manor House senior living apartments and the city’s Senior Center, including a crosswalk at the middle of the block allowing residents to cross the street to the Senior Center without having to walk all the way to the corner. Also, another sidewalk will be installed from the Senior Center’s front entrance to the side of the building to tie into an existing sidewalk. This will allow residents to walk on a sidewalk and not in the grass or in the street as they make their way to the Senior Center.
“These projects are small in dollar value but will have a high appreciation from the people using the center,” he said.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, councilmen:
• Learned Building Inspector Nick Borden and the city attorney will be working to condemn up to six homes within the city limits. Three homes are located at 717 Thomas Avenue and 118 and 106 Old Denson Road.
“These houses are vacant and dilapidated,” Borden said. “They are a good place for squirrels and raccoons to live.”
• Learned the annual Monster Mash trick-or-treat event will be held Oct. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Old Mill Park. The free, family-friendly event will include candy, games, prizes, costume contests and more. Any business, church or civic organization interested in reserving a space to give out candy should call the Boaz Public Library at 256-593-3000.
• Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said his department responded to 2,393 calls during September, 128 incidents, issued 215 traffic citations, worked 39 traffic accidents and 10 private property accidents. Officers made 54 arrests during the month.
• Boaz Public Library Director Lynn Burgess said patrons checked out 6,139 items, downloaded 3,093 items, used the internet 644 times during September. More than 80 new patrons were registered, 15 programs given with 453 patrons in attendance. Nearly 3,000 visits were made to the library during the month.
• Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck reported his department responded to one fire call, 120 rescue and emergency medical service calls, two hazardous condition calls, 16 service calls, five good intent calls and five false alarm/false calls during September.
• Approved paying $692,661 in accounts payable vouchers. Each voucher is posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Adopted a resolution awarding a bid for railroad crossing materials to HiRail Corporation for $77,355.
Dyar wants each of the city’s railroad crossings to be replaced with rubber crossings, making them smoother and last longer. City workers must coordinate work with Alabama Department of Transportation crews and railroad maintenance teams to get the work done.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the use of a fleet card program from Wex Bank through Sourcewell. The program will allow first responders and certain city officials to fill vehicles at 12 different area gas stations using a credit card system. The city uses a similar program now but has had issues with managing their account online and finding gas stations able to accept the cards.
• Learned the new Boaz Park and Recreation Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.
• Learned the annual city blood drive will be Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boaz Recreation Center.
