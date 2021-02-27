The first murder trial in Marshall County since before the pandemic began a year ago is that of a Joppa man.
Dale Hopson is accused of murdering his wife, Joyce Bates Green Hopson, in April 2016 at their residence on Midfield Road between Joppa and Arab. He’s been in the Marshall County Jail since the shooting awaiting trial.
Prosecutors say Dale Hopson shot his wife in the head with a .357 magnum revolver murdering her. The defense attorney said the shooting was a tragic accident.
Jury selection began Monday and opening statements were given Tuesday afternoon.
Jurors were social distanced in the courtroom with some sitting in the jury box and some sitting in the seats usually reserved for spectators.
Jurors were given the choice of whether to wear masks – and all of them did.
Prosecutors, the defense attorney, Hopson and spectators all wore masks as well, including members of the media.
The lawyers removed their masks while making their opening statements.
Marshall County Presiding Circuit Judge Chris Abel is presiding over the case. Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson and Chief Assistant District Attorney Ed Kellett are prosecuting the case and Enza Giles of Albertville is the defense attorney.
Kellett said in his opening statement that prosecutors would prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hopson is guilty of murder.
Giles said the evidence would show that the shooting was a tragic accident and that Hopson isn’t guilty of any crime.
“When Hopson and his wife were home alone on the evening of April 24, 2016… he shot her in the head with a .357 magnum pistol, and she was killed,” Kellett said.
After shooting her, Hopson called Marshall County 911 to say he accidentally shot his wife while cleaning his gun.
Arab police responded to the 911 call. When they arrived at the residence, Hopson came out covered in blood, Kellett said, and he was “screaming and yelling.”
“He said he had been messing with his gun and it accidentally went off and killed his wife,” Kellett continued.
Arab police found the victim in the family room sitting in a blue chair with her head slumped over to one side, with a tremendous amount of blood.
They found a bullet lodged in a piece of furniture next to where she was sitting. That bullet entered and exited Mrs. Hopson’s head, Kellett said.
They also found the gun lying on a table in front of where she was sitting. It was still loaded, Kellett said.
Kellett said that Mr. Hopson’s mother stopped by earlier that day and later told prosecutors that he had been acting erratically, possibly from mixing alcohol and marijuana with medication he took for mental health issues.
She was so concerned that she ended the visit early and tried to convince Mrs. Hopson to leave because she felt that Mrs. Hopson was in danger.
She told prosecutors that she had a “bad vibe” about him while she was there. He said Hopson’s mother plans to testify against her son in the trial.
Kellett said that, after the shooting, Hopson called his mother and said he’d shot his wife. She asked if he called 911 and he said no. She told him to call 911, which he eventually did.
His mother also called 911 to report the shooting.
Kellett said that Hopson talked to the police several times after the shooting, but he was never honest with police “one time.”
“What you will hear is that not only would he not tell the same story from time to time, he would contradict himself many times and in significant ways in a single sitting,” Kellett said. “You can’t come to any other conclusion except he was not telling the truth about what happened.”
Kellett said the doctor who performed the autopsy would testify that Mrs. Hopson was shot from close range.
At one point, Hopson said he’d pulled the hammer of the gun back and that it slipped causing the gun to fire.
However, Kellett said, forensics show that the gun can’t fire that way. In order to fire the gun, the trigger must be pulled – it cannot fire by the slip of the hammer.
“The truth in this case is that this man killed his wife,” Kellett said.
Hopson, sitting at the defense table wearing a suit, showed no emotions during Kellett’s opening.
In his opening statement, defense attorney Giles said the evidence will show the case is a tragic accident that happened after both Hopsons had been drinking and smoking marijuana all day.
“This is an awful, awful situation,” he said. “In criminal cases the prosecution has the burden of proof. After prosecutors present their case, Dale will have the opportunity to present his. We ask that you wait and listen to everything before you make your decision about this case – before you decide what really happened.”
Giles then said that Hopson doesn’t deny shooting his wife.
“We don’t contest that Dale caused the death of this young woman,” he said. “We don’t contest that. It won’t be disputed by us.
“But that’s not the ultimate issue. The only issue in this case is whether Dale meant to do it. Whether it was intentional,” he continued. “Did Dale intentionally cause the death of Joyce – did he intend to do it? That’s the issue.”
Giles then asked the jury to keep in mind that the defense doesn’t have to prove anything because the burden of proving that Hopson intentionally killed his wife was on prosecutors.
“They have to do it beyond a reasonable doubt…” he said. “The evidence will show that Dale did not intend for this to happen and thus isn’t guilty of any crime. This was an awful situation – one that we don’t wish on our enemies. It’s just awful.”
During Giles’ opening statement, Hopson began to show emotion – appearing to choke back tears and visibly shaking a little.
Giles said that about midday the day of the shooting, Dale and Joyce begin drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.
About 3 p.m., Dale’s mother arrived for her visit. After the visit, Dale and Joyce are in the house alone, and continued smoking and drinking, he said.
At some point after dark, they are watching a movie – sitting beside each other.
Joyce heard a noise outside and told Dale about it.
“Dale then gets up to see about the noise – it could have been a prowler, it could have be an animal – we don’t know,” Giles said. “When he got up, he grabbed the gun and decided to go ahead a cock it. That makes it easier to squeeze the trigger.”
Giles said that as Dale starts to walk he stumbles over a bowl lying in the floor and that caused the gun to go off.
“Remember, he’s been drinking and smoking,” Giles said. “He stumbles on the bowl and the gun went off. It was at that moment Dale realized that something God-awful just happened.”
Following Tuesday’s opening statement, a Marshall County 911 dispatcher testified to the 911 call. He was the final witness of the day.
