Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid a visit to the Albertville Rotary Club via video conference Tuesday where he discussed his office’s role during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which he said put his office in a “unique” position.
“You really had two legal documents that were governing much of the conduct and the activities for us in the state, and each of them carried their own unique restrictions as well as consequences,” he said.
One of those documents related to the governor’s authority to declare an emergency under the Emergency Management Act.
“We see that, historically, in the state when you have hurricanes you have tornadoes, and the governor is acting in ways to be able to assist and facilitate resources going to particular communities, but we’ve never seen it go on a statewide basis,” Marshall said. “The first involvement that we had actually — and this seems like eons ago — was when the question became whether or not the governor had the authority to be able to postpone the primary runoffs.”
The emergency declaration gave Gov. Kay Ivey “very broad authority,” Marshall said, to “basically create law.”
“What you’ve seen is very different than the traditional separation of powers,” he said, “a governor’s office becoming a little bit of a legislative branch as it related to other issues like the standard of care for physicians and hospitals during the pandemic.”
Marshall said State Public Health Officer Scott Harris also exercised significant authority during the pandemic and that the state decisions had been “dictated” more by public health mandates rather than the governor’s office.
“When we talk about the stay-at-home orders and when we could leave and where we could go or other restrictions on businesses or entertainment venues or on churches, that was occurring as a result of the authority vested in the state public health officer, specifically involving their rulemaking authority,” Marshall said. “Both the governor’s authority as well as Dr. Harris’ authority is limited to a period of time.”
Though it wasn’t specifically “in his lane,” Marshall said his office tried to give guidance and clarity on the orders being issued by Harris and Ivey by forming five separate teams of lawyers and staff from different divisions. One of the teams focused on the more than 1,000 price gouging complaints, which he said was a “historic role” for the attorney general’s office during times of emergency.
Marshall said he also dealt with many businesses requesting to be considered essential during the shutdown.
“I’ve viewed the role of Attorney General as that I’m really somebody who’s there to call balls and strikes,” he said. “I’m not to be a policy maker. This is one where we had to call balls and strikes and sometimes had to tell people no. That wasn’t always easy it wasn’t always something that we wanted to do, but if we were trying to be, at least my directive to the office, let’s be consistent in how it is that we’re applying this across the state, then we want to make sure that we were giving that consistent advice across communities.”
Another issue Marshall said his office had to weigh-in on was people being allowed to return to houses of worship once other businesses began to reopen.
“The question became, if I can allow for 500 people to be housed in a Walmart or in a Lowe’s or a big box store under their occupancy limits, how could I then restrict the constitutional right to be able to worship in this country?” Marshall said. “So, we had conversations with the governor’s office and ultimately put out guidance before that was changed to law enforcement to be able to say that at least as it was written at that point in time that we were not comfortable telling them to be able to enforce those restrictions on our churches.”
He said he wasn’t encouraging churches to reopen or gather in large groups, but rather the decision should be left up to their leaders and not to the government, due to the constitutional implications.
“I was really proud of the work of the team,” Marshall said. “I think that’s probably the best role that we could have played during the pandemic. We saw over 2,500 calls come to this office, again with a variety of questions, complaints or concerns, and we sat and listened to an awful lot of people, an awful lot of hard stories not only from small business but also individuals that were struggling. Many times, maybe our role there was more counselor than lawyer, but we attempted to provide the best guidance that we could and that we needed to be able to do during that period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.