Tigers For Tomorrow reopens March 6 for general admission.
In addition to being open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays reservations for environmental education tours will be offered.
Untamed Mountain will also be hosting some great events entire family.
"Our goal is to be able to provide a safe place for the family to be able to go to enjoy nature," said Susan Steffens. "Sometimes you need to think out of the box. This summer we will be doing family Sunset tours, and family night movies the second Saturday of the month at the preserve, reserved to just 10 groups. Families will actually be able hear the lions roar while watching the Lion King."
This spring meet our newest ambassadors, Mary Margret and Fritz, a pair of New Guinea Singing Dogs. These rare canines are found in the wild only on Papua New Guinea, and were thought extinct until 2012, where they are known as the New Guinea Highland Wild Dog. In January Tigers For Tomorrow was asked to help Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center with the rehoming two of the singers they rescued.
The captive population of these animals is called New Guinea Singing Dog (NGSD) and has been bred in zoos and private hands for over fifty years. Small canines averaging 25-35 pounds, they look very much like the Japanese Shiba Inu or Australian Dingoes.
Spring Break 2021: Open 9-5 no tours at this time except private tours
Dates: March 24th -March 28th, March 31st - April 4th, April 7th – 11th
All guests must wear a mask and social distance one enclosure apart. Private tours only by appointment.
March- June: Open to the public, Saturdays & Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission: $15 for adults and children 4-11 are $7:50. Children 3 and under are free. No reservations needed.
Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $200 minimum (4 people) and $30 per person in addition to the initial four people. For directions or additional information please visit our website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.
New photo policy at preserve: Photos are Allowed. However, there is a strict no harassment tolerated policy. Please find more information on the website or Facebook page.
