Washington, D.C. — Congressman Robert Aderholt recently issued the following statement after receiving a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration concerning a proposed poultry rendering plant at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport:
“This morning [Wednesday], my office received a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration concerning the proposed poultry rendering plant for property at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden. I had previously reached out to the FAA to convey concerns expressed by the public for this proposal. The letter from the FAA makes it clear that such a facility, which they believe would attract wildlife, would not be a good choice to locate on airport property.
“While the FAA remains open to proposals for the plant, I think any reasonable person who reads their letter can conclude a poultry rendering plant is not likely to get their blessing to go forward. I believe this effectively ends this proposal for the plant.
“I am a firm believer in economic development, and I stand ready to help anyone who wants to bring jobs to the Etowah County area. But any plans for bringing jobs should always have the support of the public, and needs to meet the demands and requirements of the property where it would be located.”
The letter from the FFA reads:
Dear Congressman Aderholt:
Thank you for your July 7 letter on behalf of State Senator Andrew Jones, Representative Craig Lipscomb, Advance Etowah, and other concerned citizens regarding the proposed development of a Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant on the property of Northeast Alabama Regional Airport (GAD) located in Gadsden, Alabama.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received a number of emails from concerned pilots and local citizens regarding this proposed development. The Jackson Airports District Office shared similar concerns regarding the proposed development in a letter to the city of Gadsden on January 14. In the letter, the FAA recommends a separation distance of 10,000 feet between an airport serving turbine-powered aircraft (like GAD) and a hazardous wildlife attractant such as the proposed development. Furthermore, the FAA recommends a distance of five miles between the closest point of the airport’s aircraft operations area and a hazardous wildlife attractant. A copy of that letter is enclosed for reference.
The FAA received a request for airspace review for the proposed development but rejected the request because it was filed incorrectly. The FAA believes that a corrected request for airspace evaluation is forthcoming. However, the FAA analysis and determination of potential impacts to air navigation should not be considered FAA approval or a permit for the proposed development. Some municipalities require a favorable FAA airspace determination letter prior to issuing construction/building permits, but the FAA does not issue permits for construction.
We recognize the public concern with this proposed development. The FAA has not received a formal request for the sale or the release of the property for nonaeronautical use. Under either alternative, the FAA will duly complete a comprehensive review in accordance with the requirements of FAA Order 5190.6B, Airport Compliance Manual, and the terms of the surplus property quitclaim deeds associated with this property. This comprehensive review is a separate process and unrelated to the determination of potential impacts to air navigation referenced in the previous paragraph.
If you or your staff need further assistance, please contact the Office of Government and Industry Affairs at (202) 267-3277.
Sincerely,
Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.
Associate Administrator for Airports
