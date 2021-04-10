A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, claimed the life of a Boaz man.
According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Ronald D. Parrish, 46, was fatally injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near DeKalb County 192, approximately two miles west of Collinsville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
