The Boaz Public Library has reopened, but it won’t be back to normal operation just yet.
Boaz City Councilman Jeff Davis announced Monday night the library was back open since it was forced to shut down April 1; however, hours and services are limited.
Hours of operation are currently Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Davis said time spent before and after closing was used to disinfect high traffic areas.
“Changes to services and hours are being reevaluated on a weekly basis,” Davis stated.
Books, movies, audio books and magazines are available for checkout and curbside pick-up for those who may not feel safe coming inside. Copying, faxing and scanning services are also available.
Davis also announced the library’s summer reading program was going “all-virtual” this year. Readers can participate by registering online at boazlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
“People of all ages can sign up to read, log their time, complete activities, earn badges and become eligible for prizes,” Davis stated.
Prizes include a boy’s and girl’s bicycle for children, a ‘flip chair’ for teens, an instant pot and recipe for adults, and numerous gift cards.
Children and teens can also stop by the library to pick up craft bags filled with supplies and resources included to help complete activities through July.
To learn more about what’s happening at the library, log on to cityofboaz.org/247/Library or call 256-840-3000.
