On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey was scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on site at the Highway 231 road repair project in Morgan County, but had to cancel due to predicted bad weather.
Ivey said she plans to hold the ribbon cutting another day when weather permits.
“I am proud that the people of Morgan County and surrounding areas will now be able to enjoy an easier and smoother commute on Highway 231,” Ivey said. “Not only has a repair and improvement been made to the infrastructure, but it was completed more than two months ahead of schedule, thanks to the state working hard with a private sector partner. We remain committed to enhancing Alabama’s transportation infrastructure to ensure every Alabamian in all parts of the state can reap the benefits. This is certainly exciting and welcome news.”
Various public and private officials were also scheduled to attend the ceremony with Ivey.
The two-phase road repair project included the building of two new deep-foundation bridges, which will greatly aid traffic flow.
In February of this year, a heavy rainfall created a massive landslide, forcing closure of the highway in both directions.
Ivey acted and proclaimed a state of emergency, which aided in expediting the bidding and contract award for this project. The state forged a public-private partnership to complete the project ahead of the projected opening date.
