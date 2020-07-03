The DeKalb County Homemakers and Community Leaders named Janice Smith of the Crossville HCL club "Woman of the Year."
Janice was nominated by her club, along with nominees from the other clubs, Geraldine, Ider, Joyful Hearts, Lookout Mountain, Portersville and Tenbroeck.
Janice has been a member of the HCL club for twenty years, joining in 2000. She willingly participates in all club activities and is currently the President of the Crossville Club, as well as the secretary for the DeKalb County HCL.
Janice and husband, Billy Smith have been married for twenty-three years and reside in Crossville. They have three daughters and several grandchildren.
Janice attends Providence Baptist Church in Crossville. She enjoys gardening and quilting.
She currently works part-time at the stockyard in Fort Payne. She also worked for thirty years at the Lee plant.
Thank you, Janice for your service to your community through the HCL club. We are honored to have you represent us as "Woman of the Year."
