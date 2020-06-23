A new attraction that combines the rugged sport of ax throwing with food, drink and family fun is opening in Boaz this Friday.
Located at 201 Elizabeth Street in The Village shopping center, the sports and recreation venue is hoping to “get its feet wet” with a soft opening and drive attention and interest until its official grand opening on the Fourth of July.
Debbie Windsor, who co-owns and operates the business with her husband Phillip, said the ax-throwing business will be the biggest in the state.
“There’s not another one like it in the state,” Windsor said. “Most of them are small and have maybe five or six lanes.”
Half Axed currently has 16 throwing lanes including one that is handicap accessible, she said. The business will also serve food including pizza, sandwiches and chicken wings. Windsor said she hopes to be able to serve beer, as well, like most other ax throwing restaurants. However, she said working out liability insurance has been one of the biggest obstacles so far in opening the business.
“The insurance companies do not think it’s a good idea for beer and axes to go together, which I totally understand,” she said, laughing.
Sharp objects and alcohol might seem like a dangerous combination to some, but Windsor said it's like any sporting activity and can be a lot of fun if all the rules are followed.
“Like with any sport, you have to be alert,” she said. “This is a good place to take your frustrations out… Come in here and have at it.”
Windsor said the environment will be family friendly, though anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
An hour of unlimited throwing will cost $22.50 per person, or $40 for two people. Windsor said large groups will be given a discount, and multiple lanes can be reserved for large parties and events.
The Windsors, who have lived in Albertville since 1984, got the idea for the ax-throwing business after their children visited one in Huntsville. After doing more research of their own, they decided to try to start one in Boaz.
“Boaz needed something,” Windsor said. “There’s not anything to do other than going to the bowling alley or going to the movie theater, and with the rec center going in [across the street], we figured it would be a good place to boost the economy.”
They started the process in February but were slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said has been a “nightmare.”
“It’s been trying,” she said. “With the COVID, we had to wait for the state to open up and the city to open up. That was difficult. Now we got to order supplies, and, of course, they’re not open. We had to wait for all that.”
She and her husband own a cabinet shop in Holly Pond, and they used their carpentry skills to make the tables and ax targets at their establishment.
Half Axed is scheduled to open Friday at 5 p.m. Customers must wear closed-toed shoes and sign a waiver before they’ll be allowed to throw, she said.
