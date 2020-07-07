About 350 shut-in seniors around Marshall County will have a brighter 4th of July thanks to CASA and its volunteers.
The volunteers packed Fourth of July gift bags for the seniors Tuesday morning. Then more volunteers packed the gifts into their cars and SUVs and roared off to deliver the goodies.
The traditional CASA 4th of July gift bag contains a pack of hot dogs, buns, chips, Oreo cookies and a can of baked beans, the trappings of a traditional Independence Day meal. This year’s bag also included a face mask and a card with tips on how to stay safe during the pandemic.
But there was an extra special treat this year. Each house being visited was also receiving a box of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Regional Produce of Birmingham provided it through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program designed both to help people obtain fresh food and to help farmers keep farming.
“My son, Chris Stalvey, works for Regional Produce and he helped put the boxes together,” said CASA director Shirley Holland.
Bill Gesch was the primary sponsor on the hot dog gift bags.
“I met Shirley and I learned what CASA did,” Bill said. “It’s a great cause.”
He said he knows elderly are lonely anyway and it is an even lonelier time for them since so many are having to stay in due to the pandemic. He said the greatest gift for the seniors just might be that volunteer popping in and visiting as they delivered the gifts.
About 70 volunteers participated in the program, either packing gift bags or delivering them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.