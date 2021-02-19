Albertville’s Alcohol Review Committee recently approved alcohol license applications for five different businesses.
Requests were made by Wendy and Doug Sherrod for approval of an alcohol license at Sticks & Vines located at 109 East Main Street; Ashlee Haycraft for approval of an alcohol license at Statch-On-Main located at 404 East Main Street; K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. for approval of an alcohol license at Food City located at 7200 U. S. Highway 431; and Alejandra Nava Roman for approval of an alcohol license for GAMA Wine & Accessories located at 220 North Broad Street.
The committee unanimously approved each license on Feb. 10.
The Albertville City Council met early Monday evening, Feb. 15, where it set a public hearing on March 1 to discuss the alcohol license applications before final approval.
In other business, the council:
• Proclaimed Feb. 22, 2021, as Supermarket Employee Day to honor store workers for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 1 meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 1737-21 to correct the legal description found on Resolution No. 1641-19, which was passed on Sept. 9, 2019.
• Adopted Resolution No. 1740-21 to authorize the expenditure of funds from General Obligation Warrants Series 2020-D to fund an incentive to Rose431 Investments, LLC
• Appointed Kasey Crochet Culbert to the Municipal Utilities Board. This appointment will complete the term of Jim Gentry.
