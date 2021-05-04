The Albertville City Council kept their business brief Monday night as it approved two issues.
After holding a brief public hearing with no one speaking for or against, the council approved an ordinance to rezone property located at 307 Ruby Avenue from M-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (medium-density residential). Francisco P. Manuel requested the rezoning, and the ordinance was first introduced at the last council meeting in April.
The council then suspended the rules to hear and approve an alcohol license for Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater requested by Sports Facilities Food & Beverage, LLC. Mayor Tracy Honea told The Reporter the license would cover the whole park for upcoming events, including the Taps and Tunes event later this month.
Before adjourning, councilmember Jill Oakley encouraged shoppers to take advantage of the new stores recently opened in Albertville such as Dollar Tree, Ulta Beauty and Venture Out Supply.
Honea addressed two school board applicants who were in the audience, thanking them for their willingness to serve regardless of who ends up being appointed to the position.
The next council meeting is set for May 17.
