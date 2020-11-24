Christmas Under the Stars Downtown Boaz promises to be like no other event held in the area.
On Dec. 4 beginning with the annual Christmas parade, the downtown will be transformed into a winter wonderland, said Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson.
“This is going to be something you’ve never seen before,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a fun and exciting event.”
Participants will begin lining up for the annual Christmas parade at 4 p.m. on Billy Dyar Boulevard. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m.
Immediately following the parade, events will move to the Old Mill Park where a 30-foot Christmas tree will be lit at 6:45 p.m. Church choirs will be on hand to sing carols with attendees.
Santa, the Grinch, and Olaf (the snowman character from the movie “Frozen”) will be in attendance, giving families photo opportunities. A photo booth will also be set up.
Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
The Marshall County Wranglers will position more than 50 Jeeps decked out in lights and various decorations along Alabama 168 to Main Street.
“As the countdown starts to the tree lighting, the Jeeps will all turn their lights and decorations on,” Johnson said. “It is going to be something to see.”
Following the carols and tree lighting, participants will head towards downtown where merchants will be open, vendors will be set up along the street, and food trucks will be open.
Live music from Bev and Jeff Walker and Trent Slaton and Country Case will begin after the tree lighting.
“The forecast is for snow to be downtown and at the park,” Johnson said.
The city utilized two snow machines during their recent Dashing Through Downtown event. City officials purchased an additional five machines for the Christmas Under the Stars event. Snow is expected to start falling around 6 p.m.
“I can see it and picture it in my mind,” Johnson said. “I can’t believe how excited some people are for this. Some are coming just for the snow. Others are planning to be here for the Jeeps.
“It’s going to be breathtaking. Whether you are in the park, walking toward downtown or walking through downtown, it is going to be breathtaking, unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
“It will be a fun event, guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.”
Mayor David Dyar said based on the success of the Dashing Through Downtown, the upcoming Christmas Under the Stars event is expected to bring even more people to his city.
“I think it will be a great event,” Dyar said. “It will be another opportunity for people to find out who we are.”
Police Chief Josh Gaskin said following the parade, Alabama 168 will be closed from Brown Street to Alabama 205. Brown Street will be closed from Alabama 168 to Mann Avenue. Mann Avenue will be closed from Brown Street to Whitman Street.
“All the roads will gradually reopen as the crowds thin out,” Gaskin said.
Johnson said parade applications are available at the Chamber offices. All applications and the $10 participation fee must be turned in to the Chamber by Dec. 1.
