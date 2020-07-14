The popularity of the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center led Executive Director Jeannie Courington to seek a fourth full-time employee from the city of Boaz.
Currently, three employees are furnished and paid for by the city of Albertville. But the continued growth of the center has led to staffing shortages.
“We started in 2009 and we started off slowly,” Courington told Boaz City Council members Monday night.
“We have grown, and we have grown, and we have grown. There have been lots of people out of jobs and out of work (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but the one thing that hasn’t slowed down is recycling.”
She said the pandemic has forced local law enforcement agencies to no longer send trustys and work release inmates to the center to work. Volunteers are few and far between, she said, so she was forced to ask Boaz to provide a new employee.
“Albertville has the bulk of the clientele using the center so we have never approached you about adding an employee on the city side from Boaz,” Courington said. “We want to hire a qualified and quality person to work not only with the recycling efforts, but also to run our Secure Shred truck. Not just anyone can do that. It has to be someone that can pass a background check and be trustworthy.
“We strive and work hard to reduce materials to pay for all of our stuff. We don’t come borrowing and begging for anything but employees,” she said with a laugh.
If Boaz officials agree to provide an employee, he or she would be paid $11 an hour, earning $35,676 annually. The total salary, including retirement and benefits would bring the annual amount to $38,922, Courington said.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the recycling center shipped 3,000 tons of product.
“That’s a lot for a small facility of our size,” Courington said.
The center owns about 175 recycling collection trailers used by area businesses. An additional 25 businesses own their own trailer the center picks up and empties. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, more than 1740 loads were picked up. Boaz is home to up to 30 trailers.
Boaz also boasts 16 Secure Shred clients, including Marshall Medical Center.
Selling recycled materials pays for all maintenance, equipment and supplies, Courington said. Albertville pays for three employees.
“This administration knows how important recycling in and how important the center is to our area,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar. “We will take this under consideration.
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen:
• Heard a “swan song” from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Director Jean Ann Moon, who is planning to retire by year’s end.
“I want to thank the City of Boaz for all the help and support you’ve given since 1972 when we started,” Moon said.
“You saw the value of volunteers working in our community. I appreciate so much the support.
“Whoever the new kid is, I want you to keep supporting RSVP and that new person.”
She ended her report with a sampling of the iconic “So Long Farewell” song from “The Sound of Music.”
“You all have been so supportive. If you wouldn’t have been, I wouldn’t have come to do this swan song tonight,” she said.
Councilman David Ellis expressed his admiration of Moon and her longtime commitment to RSVP.
“They can find someone to take you job,” he said. “But no one can ever replace you.”
• Heard a request from Martin Road resident Carolyn Bohannon to keep city workers from spraying for mosquitoes around her neighborhood for two reasons. She told councilmen she suffered from severe asthma and the fog irritated her condition. Additionally, she asked for details of what was regularly sprayed, what pests it was intended to control and the cost of the spray.
“We don’t have a ‘Planet B’ and we get no second chance with our ecosystem,” Bohannon said. “We used to have all kinds of bugs and critters God gave us. When my nieces and nephews were little, we used to go outside and count how many different species of bees, wasps and bugs we could find.
“One year we counted 21 different species. This year, I counted three. Something is going on and we need to do something.”
City street officials promised to research what the spray was and to answer Bohannon’s questions within a week.
• Approved hiring Jeffrey Snead and Said Mohamed as full-time firefighter/paramedics, and Jacob Mikell as a full-time firefighter for the Boaz Fire Department.
• Hired Jessica Smith as a full-time park and recreation center employee.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the solicitation of an opinion of the State of Alabama Attorney General regarding the responsibility of maintenance of a portion of James Street located within the city limits.
During the June meeting, councilmen heard from James Street residents who said the road was in poor condition and wanted the city to fix it. Research by the city’s attorney found the street was developed as part of the subdivision but never accepted by the city. Without that acceptance, the city is not responsible for its upkeep.
They want the Attorney General to clarify what actions are open to the city for accepting the street at this time. An answer is expected within two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.