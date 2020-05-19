Though on-campus activities for the spring semester were cut short, Snead State Community College spotlighted student achievements with special online recognitions.
The college posted a slide show presentation to its YouTube and Facebook accounts announcing the students receiving academic awards. Certificates were also mailed to the students in honor of their achievements.
“We were disappointed not to have an opportunity to publicly honor our students with an Awards Day,” Snead State President Robert Exley said. We look forward each year to celebrating the hard work and dedication our students put toward their education and to seeing the pride they have in a job well done. Our virtual awards recognition may not have been our preferred option, but it does give our community and alumni an opportunity to celebrate our students’ achievements with us.”
Award recipients include:
• Accounting – Isabelle Watts of Arab.
• Agricultural Science – Cade Smith of Guntersville.
• All-Alabama Academic Team members – Jeydi Guzman of Albertville and Olivia McCreless of Albertville.
• Applied Business – Kristie Morton of Albertville.
• Business (Transfer Program) – Magdalena Contreras-Zavaleta of Albertville.
• Chemistry (Organic) – Omar Guevara of Albertville and Anna Kate Beck of Boaz.
• Chemistry (College Chemistry II) – Kolton Ray of Guntersville and Summer Ford of Albertville.
• Communications – Ashia Bice of Boaz and Teryn Hill of Sardis.
• Computer Science (IT Administration) – Zach Peek of Albertville.
• Computer Science (Cybersecurity) – Samuel Maze of Arab.
• Dean’s Awards – Kelsey Leath (Academic) of Boaz and Brandy Bartlett (Technical) of Albertville.
• Economics – Corey Bearden of Boaz.
• English – Catherine Beasley of Guntersville and Justin Rodriguez of Guntersville.
• Information Systems Technology – Misael Santiago of Albertville.
• Mathematics – Jainum Patel (Freshman Award) of Albertville and Shelby Brothers (Sophomore Award) of Geraldine.
• Music - Tyler Myers (Best All-Around Music Student) of Albertville and Cameron Davis (Achievement Award in Music Theory) of Guntersville.
• Nursing – Adriana Villanueva (Highest GPA for First Level RN) of Oneonta and Melody Baker (Highest GPA for Second Level RN) of Horton.
• Office Administration – Jamie McCartney of Rainbow City.
• President’s Award – Faith C. Davis (Academic) of Albertville and Casondra L. Bell (Technical) of Arab.
• Speech: Outstanding Public Speaking Award – Will Dooley of Boaz and Logan Edmonds of Guntersville.
• Speech: Oral Communication Speech Award – Gracie Walker of Boaz, Savannah Dupree of Boaz, Catherine Beasley of Guntersville, Sadie Burns of Boaz, Jess Walden of Boaz, Mounia El Fenne of Albertville and Zach Zahn of Guntersville.
In addition to the individual student awards, the college recognized the following student organization awards:
• Club of the Year – Ambassadors
• Student Government Association Student of the Year – Colby Sims of Guntersville.
