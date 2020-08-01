Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) released its 2019 annual report highlighting its achievements and goals from the previous year.
One of the program’s primary goals was to grow its roster of volunteers and diversity of service projects. During 2019, the number of volunteers increased to 539, according to the report. Volunteers performed a total of 64,746 hours service across six different categories including Healthy Futures (23,183 hours), Economic Opportunity (20,339), Education (11,419), Human Need (5,451), Environmental Stewardship (3,433) and Disaster Recovery/Relief (922).
With a senior population of close to 14,000 residing in Marshall County according to a 2010 census, RSVP was able to serve 4.4% of the county’s population.
The program also secured funding for five grants. Through the America Reads grant, RSVP helped 416 children improve their reading skills. A grant from the National Endowment for the Arts allowed RSVP instructors to provide concerts, performances and workshops focusing on Appalachian music and stories for 7,329 seniors and school-aged children.
Through the Watch Water grant, 46 RSVP volunteers were trained to test streams and other water sites for chemicals and bacteria. Working alongside TVA employees, volunteers spent 1,0991 testing and collecting data from 52 streams and five embayments.
With the help of an IRS grant, 61 volunteers helped prepare 4,102 federal and state tax returns for 3,538 taxpayers in Marshall County.
RSVP also offered 32 computer classes in 2019. More than 20 volunteers spent 1,004 hours teaching 114 seniors computer and technology skills, the majority of which reported having a positive learning experience.
The program’s Academy of Lifelong Learning offered 139 educational classes covering topics such as health and nutrition, economics, music, art, senior issues and local history. During the year, 1,060 seniors attended at least one of the classes offered.
RSVP partnered with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney to help collect unused or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs. Fourteen volunteers helped collect 768 pounds of drugs for safe disposal.
Volunteers who did not have curbside recycling pickup at their residence brought their recycling to RSVP. Sixty-nine volunteers recycled 5,838 pounds for the year.
More recently this year, RSVP opened its new building overlooking Lake Guntersville, though it had to be closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, longtime executive director Jean Ann Moon said she plans to retire by the end of the year. Moon has served in that position since 1992.
