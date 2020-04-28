The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is planning to rename its administrative office and detention center in honor of two men who played significant roles in building the new facility.
Former Sheriff Cecil Reed and former Commission President Charles Bell were instrumental in acquiring the new administrative office and detention center, located at 2801 Jordan Road in Fort Payne, Sheriff Nick Welden said.
"It's an honor to name our detention center and administrative offices after these two great men,” Welden said. “The modern facilities we enjoy today are a direct result of their forward thinking and vision."
The process for building a new facility started in 2001, when inmate housing was growing overcrowded at the DeKalb County Courthouse annex — designed to hold only 40 - 50 inmates — where the sheriff’s office and detention center was located. Reed, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, approached Bell about the need for a new facility. The two worked closely together on bringing it into fruition until Bell died later that year. Construction of the new facility, which was designed to hold 293 inmates, was completed ahead of schedule and under budget in 2006.
The measure to rename the facilities will be brought up at the next meeting of the DeKalb County Commission, Welden said.
"While a big part of our administration is to strive to make DeKalb County's future brighter, it's just as important to always show appreciation for the hard work done in the past to help get us to where we are today," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.