A resident spoke under public comments during the Boaz City Council on Monday night to voice a few concerns about his water supply.
Calvin Spitzner, who’s lived in the community for more than 30 years, addressed the council saying he didn’t understand why his bill was so high, especially when his water was “unfit to drink.” The man said he received a letter from the Boaz Water Authority notifying him that after a series of testing, his as well as others’ water supply could be bad.
“I’d like to know why my bill is running so high, and when high is too high,” he said. “Do I have a leak? No I don’t.”
But besides the cost, he was worried about any potential harm to come with drinking the water. Councilman David Ellis said he was of the understanding that the issue had been fixed.
“You can go over there and taste the water … it’s nasty,” Spitzner said. “It’s got to the point where I barely will let my dogs drink it.”
Tuesday afternoon, The Reporter reached out to the Boaz Water Authority and spoke with General Manager Gary Luther for clarification on the matter. He said the water supply was in quality condition.
“In the letter we sent out, it was the water possibly could be contaminated because we took the incorrect number of samples, and when that happens, ADEM requires us to state it that way,” Luther said. “But the water is fine.”
Instead of taking the required 15 samples to check for different bacteria within the water, Luther said there were only 10 samples taken. However, there were no positive test results and the issue has since been resolved.
“In layman’s terms, there’s nothing bad in the water,” Luther said.
The Boaz Water Authority is a purchasing system that buys its water supply directly from the Municipal Utilities Board of Albertville.
As for Spitzner’s billing inquiries, the council encouraged him to lobby for a place on the water board’s next meeting agenda to address the issue. The board meets every third Monday at 7 a.m. at the office building located at 107 Billy Dyar Blvd.
