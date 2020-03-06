Civil Air Patrol Mountain Lakes Composite Squadron, SER AL-135, is pleased to announce the First Sergeant Change of Command from Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Ayla Dewald to Cadet Master Sergeant Michael Riddle. The event was held Monday, Feb. 24, at the Guntersville Municipal Airport. The cadets were joined by family, fellow cadets and senior members as Commander Lt. Col. John Randolph and Deputy Commander Ben Booth led the ceremony.
“Being a member of CAP has allowed me to strengthen my leadership skills, pursue my dream of becoming a pilot, and build lifelong friendships,” Dewald stated.
Cadet Ayla Dewald joined Civil Air Patrol in May 2018, and was entrusted with the position of first sergeant April 2019. At the ceremony, Randolph expressed his gratitude for Dewald’s leadership excellence over the past few months as she overcame the many obstacles she has faced while fulfilling her duties.
The incoming First Sergeant, Cadet Michael Riddle, joined in January 2019 and has pursued many educational and leadership opportunities during his first year. He has graduated joint encampment at Fort McClellan, attained a GTM1 qualification in ground search and rescue with the National Emergency Services Academy in Indiana, earned his CPR and AED certification, currently serves as the Cadet Advisory Council representative, and designed the Mountain Lakes AL-135 Composite Squadron patch.
When asked about his future, Riddle stated, “After graduating high school, I plan to join the United States Air Force as a Combat Controller, with aspirations that my skills learned through the dedicated volunteer members and programs of CAP can be used in service to the citizens of this great nation.”
Mountain Lakes AL-135 Composite Squadron meets Monday nights at 6pm in the Greenhaw Aviaition Center on U.S. 431 at the Guntersville Municipal Airport. Students and parents interested in learning about the Civil Air Patrol are encouraged to attend a meeting.
