With apologies for a last-minute decision, First United Methodist Church members have cancelled their annual Thanksgiving lunch.
“We have had a lot go on,” said church secretary Patty Duckett. “Our project chairman got sick. We have volunteers under quarantine.
“It is just too much to ask someone to step in at the last minute like this to make it happen.”
Church volunteers typically provide hundreds of meals to shut-ins, the elderly and the sick. They also provided meals to the Albertville Police and Fire departments, and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice patients and staff. Meals included turkey, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, dressing and cranberry sauce.
Church officials had planned to scale back their event to offer only drive-through pickup and meal delivery by request due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Duckett said she had already notified all residents that had requested meal deliveries that the event has been canceled.
Officials with the Guntersville United Methodist Church canceled its annual Thanksgiving meal in October, also citing COVID concerns.
“After much prayer and advisement Guntersville First United Methodist Church regrets to announce that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases the annual Community Thanksgiving Meal will not be provided this year,” said Ann Lee, the church’s director of discipleship.
