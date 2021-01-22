The Sardis City Police Department released the following statistics from 2020:

Total mileage - 91,220 miles

Traffic stops - 1,381

Administration duties - 421

Building checks - 23,739

Traffic tickets - 416

Wreck reports - 39

Domestic violence - 7

DUI arrests - 14

Drug arrests - 30

I&O misc reports - 140

Routine calls - 1,132

Total arrests - 245

Warning tickets - 201

Citizens assist - 114

Tow ins - 50

Warrants served - 127

Chief William Alexander commended his officers for their work during 2020.

“And that’s with COVID and everything else going on,” Alexander said. “So I think that was a good job by all of our guys trying to stay safe and still doing what needed to be done to keep the community safe."

