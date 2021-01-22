The Sardis City Police Department released the following statistics from 2020:
Total mileage - 91,220 miles
Traffic stops - 1,381
Administration duties - 421
Building checks - 23,739
Traffic tickets - 416
Wreck reports - 39
Domestic violence - 7
DUI arrests - 14
Drug arrests - 30
I&O misc reports - 140
Routine calls - 1,132
Total arrests - 245
Warning tickets - 201
Citizens assist - 114
Tow ins - 50
Warrants served - 127
Chief William Alexander commended his officers for their work during 2020.
“And that’s with COVID and everything else going on,” Alexander said. “So I think that was a good job by all of our guys trying to stay safe and still doing what needed to be done to keep the community safe."
