BOAZ – The following Sardis High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Katie Suddath, the daughter of Mark and Cindy Suddath, received an Academic Achievement Scholarship. She was a varsity cheerleader, a varsity cross country runner, and a member of the junior varsity basketball team. She and her cheerleading team received the Cheer National Champions Game Day Varsity Division 2 award.
Chase Alexander Williams received the Academic Achievement Scholarship. He is the son of Mark and Sonya Williams and plans to major in Accounting. He lettered in baseball three years and basketball for two years. He was named to the All County Basketball Team.
Molly Morris received a Service Scholarship. She is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Morris. Molly plans to major in Dentistry.
General Scholarship recipients include Kaleb Beckham, Jeremy Blackwell, Caleb Fuller, Lauren Hale, Serra Noojin, Terry Thacker, Jaycee Toileson, Emily Walker, Savannah Whorton, and Karli Yarbrough.
Snead Scholarship recipients include Annalee Dilbeck, Whitney Feemster, Jac Kimbrough, Mason Smith, and Mallory Wills.
Linzey Hostutler and Emily Kate Jones received Service Scholarships.
Julia Hartley, Van Owens Jr., and Caden Parrish also received Academic Scholarships.
Kathryn Brooks and Alexis Henderson received scholarships to join the Parson Cheerleaders.
Jonathan Chesnut received an Aviation Scholarship. Katelyn Owens received a Computer Science Scholarship. Josilin Young received a Child Development Scholarship.
Recipients from West End High School
The following West End High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Makenzie Brooke Elrod, the daughter of Michael and Shellie Elrod, received a General Scholarship. She was a volleyball player.
Kayli Collins, the daughter of Robert and Amanda Collins, received a Service Scholarship.
Montanna Mashburn, the daughter of Shannon and Mistie Mashburn, received a Snead Scholarship. She plans to pursue a degree as a Physician Assistant. Montanna played softball, volleyball, and basketball. She was a member of FCCLA, FBLA, FCA, SGA, for which she served as Vice President, and Beta Club. She received a leadership award, spirit award, physics award, and Softball Golden Glove award. She was selected as Alabama Girls State Delegate, Softball All Area, Softball All County, Volleyball All County, Volleyball All Area, and Volleyball Defensive Specialist.
Other recipients of the General Scholarship include Kayley Dobbins, Aubrey Lang, Jaelyh Rosenberger, and Claudia Westmoreland.
Recipient from Marshall Christian Academy
Snead State Community College awarded a scholarship to a graduate of Marshall Christian Academy in Albertville to attend the 2020-2021 academic year.
William Pell of Albertville received a Computer Science Technology Scholarship. The son of Chad and April Pell, he plans to major in Computer Science.
During his time at Marshall Christian, he played baseball for three years, football for two years, basketball for five years, and golf for two years. He was named to the First Team All State in Baseball and the First Team All State in Basketball.
Recipients from Geraldine High School
The following Geraldine High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Kelsey Combs, the daughter of Bradley and Robin Combs, received a General Scholarship. Kelsey plans to major in Radiologic Sciences. She played volleyball and was a member of the National Beta Club. Her volleyball team was named State Runner-Up in 2019, Super Regional Champions in 2019 and DeKalb County Champions in 2019.
Other recipients of the General Scholarship include Daniel Acosta-Rivera, Davey Graham, Madison Lesley, and Nailor Warren.
Jackson Bearden and Jaxson Fowler received Academic Scholarships.
Kaylie Hanrahan received a Horticulture Scholarship and a Foundation Scholarship. Hannah Dalton received a Service Scholarship.
Recipients from Douglas High School
The following Douglas High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Ramses O. Negrete, the son of Angel Negrete, received an Industrial Technology Scholarship. He plans to major in Industrial Engineering. Ramses was active in football, indoor and outdoor track, and TRiO/Upward Bound. He received an Automotive Certification and was inducted into the National Honor Society. He received awards in math, English, science and fine arts (theater).
Joseph Gobert, the son of Lisa Holmes and Bryan Gobert, received a General Scholarship and plans to major in Electronic Engineering Technology. He was a member of the Book Club and received a Senior Award.
Daughter of John and Evelyn Matthews, Anna Carol Matthews received a Service Scholarship. She plans to major in Elementary Education. She played softball, basketball and volleyball. Anna was a member of FCA, FCCLA, 4-H, FBLA, Book Club, History Club and the 4H Archery Club. She was selected the 2020 Miss Douglas High Second Alternate, 2019 Heisman High School Award, DHS Honor Student Award, and National Honor Society. She held offices/roles in FCA, FCCLA, and 4-H. She was a FFA Land Judge, received first and second places at the State 4-H What Wood You Build and first and second places at State with the DHS varsity softball team.
The son of Brad and Laurie Biddle, Brock Thomas Biddle received a General Scholarship. He played varsity football and tennis. He was also a member of the varsity band as a drum line section leader. Brock was in the Top 10 percent of his class, a Douglas High School Academic Elite, Honor Graduate, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, FFA, Junior Honor Marshall, FFA, Livestock Judging Team, History Club and Science Club.
Other recipients of the General Scholarship include Yasmin Diaz-Rios, Lea Freeman, Isabella Jimenez, Britney Nelson, Emma Phillips, Emily Smith, and Laci Stone.
Recipients of the Service Scholarship include Jennifer Dominguez and Danyka Gass.
William Thompson received an Aviation Scholarship. Kevin Augustin received an Industrial Systems Scholarship. Miriam Chavez received a Presidential Scholarship.
Amelia Higdon received a Computer Science Scholarship. Brantley Morrison received a scholarship to perform with the Snead State Jazz Band. Dylan Sanders received a Horticulture Scholarship and a Foundation Scholarship. Guadalupe Vidal received an Art Scholarship.
Recipients from Crossville High School
The following Crossville High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Chasity Faith Keener, the daughter of Joe and Paula Keener, received a scholarship to perform with the College Street Singers. Chasity plans to major in Elementary Education. She was a member of the Beta Club, Book Club, and FCA.
The following students received General Scholarships: Jessica Ramirez Diaz, Gabriela Andres, Zuleyma Franco, Jareny Lopez, Vanesa Rios, Brenda Tavera, and Yuliana Vega.
Ian Basilio and Sara Fulton received Academic Scholarships.
Karly Bankston received an Art Scholarship. Lizet Cruz received a Service Scholarship. Julissa Hernandez received a Presidential Scholarship.
Recipients from Boaz High School
The following Boaz High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Preston Adelman, the son of David and Alisha Adelman and Joanie and Robert Hinote, received a Computer Science Technology Scholarship. Brody plans to major in Computer Science. His interests include computers, graphic design, gaming, and media design.
Cailey Talton, the daughter of Shane and Jana Talton, received an Applied Business Scholarship and plans to major in Business. Cailey played varsity basketball and softball. She was in the top 10 percent of her class and was a Distinguished Scholar.
Emmeline Peńa received a Service Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jose Ernesto Peńa and Paola Peńa.
The daughter of Garry and Genie Prince, Grace Prince received a Service Scholarship and plans to major in speech pathology. She played softball and basketball. Grace was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Priority, HOSA, Hope Club, and Spanish Club. She served as a Peer Mentor and is a member of the First Baptist Church Boaz Youth Ministry.
Recipients of the General Scholarship include Luis Baeza-Luna, Sarah Barnard, Rosalinda Bautista, Joshua Brewer, Natalie Grace, Mia Holderfield, Alexander Hutchens, Carsen Milner, Vernadisha Ponapart, Treyton Ritchie, Julio Rodriguez, Sakhawat Sheikh, Cindy Velasquez, Addison Whaley, and Nicholas Williams.
Recipients of the Academic Scholarship include Emily McDuffie and Caroline Smith.
Gracie Duncan received a Service Scholarship.
Dillon Blevins received an Aviation and an Endowment Scholarship. Natalie Duvall received a Piano Scholarship and a Foundation Scholarship. Alex Holland and Logan Walls received Presidential Scholarships.
Hannah Hawkins received a Snead Scholarship. Marcy Blitchington, Sara Hazleton, and Nancy Vela all received Art Scholarships. Easton Hardin received an Applied Business Scholarship.
Madison Lyles and Zoie Patterson received scholarships to join the Parson Cheerleaders. Jackalin Rios received a Voice Scholarship.
