To reward team members who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings during September for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden poultry plant locations.
Team members who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and submit proof of vaccination to Tyson Foods will be entered into poultry plant weekly drawings for a chance to win $10,000 from Tyson Foods. Winners will be announced weekly for each location. Drawings are part of Tyson Foods’ program to increase COVID-19 awareness and vaccination among our team members and their families.
The sweepstakes are in addition to various incentives being offered throughout the company, as well as an enterprisewide $200 thank you for frontline team members who are vaccinated.
Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for team members across the country. Opening doors to vaccination against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing Tyson Foods can do to protect team members, their families and their communities.
As of Friday, more than 90,000 (or more than 75%) of the company’s U.S. team members have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Tyson Foods is committed to the health and safety of our team members and the communities where we operate, and we hope this initiative will help increase vaccination rates in our region,” said Josh Whitley, complex manager for the Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden locations. “Through this vaccination sweepstakes, we not only want to reward our vaccinated employees for their commitment to the safety and health of others, but also encourage local spending to support the vitality of our neighboring businesses in the Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden communities.”
Prize drawings at Tyson Foods’ Albertville, Blountsville and Gadsden poultry plants began Aug. 27, and by the end of the sweepstakes, five cash prizes of $10,000 each will have been distributed to sweepstakes winners at each location, totaling $150,000 in prizes. Employees have already indicated plans to use their winnings for home improvement projects, buying cell phones and other new technologies, as well as boosting their savings. To be eligible to enter the sweepstakes, team members must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have voluntarily provided verification documentation in advance of each weekly drawing.
