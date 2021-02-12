Teachers and staff at Albertville City Schools became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday but were unable to due lack of supply.
During a special called meeting last Friday morning, Superintendent Boyd English announced the rollout would begin with 50 vaccines with priority given for bus drivers, Child Nutrition Program workers and custodians. All other staff members would able to begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine through the Marshall County Health Department, as well.
English said he hopes those teachers who want the vaccine will be able to get it soon, but he’s not sure when that will be.
In other business, the board:
Discussed developing a new policy for open enrollment.
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Employments
1. Andrew Jones, executive director of federal programs at central office, (replacing Tim Tidmore), effective March 1, 2021.
2. Bradley Pounds, physical education teacher at AMS, (New Hire), effective March 8, 2021.
3. Elizabeth Snider, seasonal student worker at AHS, to be paid by AHS, effective Feb. 16, 2021 through May 17, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Kristen Tidwell, transferring from custodian systemwide to custodian at AES, effective, Feb. 5, 2021.
C. Supplement resignations
1. Mattie Cofield, resigning as prom sponsor, effective May 31, 2021.
D. Supplement assignments
1. Bradley Pounds, assistant head varsity football coach effective Aug. 1, 2021 with $500 monthly extended duties, effective April 1, 2021.
2. Bradley Pounds, offensive coordinator varsity football, effective Aug. 1, 2021 with $500 monthly extended duties, effective April 1, 2021.
E. Other
1. Mary Jo Smith, system wide custodian, requests an extension to her leave under On the Job Injury. The dates of the extension are Feb. 16, 2021 through March 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.