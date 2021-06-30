ProgressPAC, the Business Council of Alabama’s political action committee, has endorsed Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall for reelection.
Members of the ProgressPAC board of directors voted to make the respective endorsements on Monday. Ivey, Ainsworth and Marshall are each currently serving their first full term in office and are seeking reelection in the 2022 election cycle.
“We are proud to endorse and support these three outstanding pro-jobs leaders for reelection in 2022,” said Angus Cooper, III, chairman of ProgressPAC. “Governor Ivey, Lt. Governor Ainsworth and Attorney General Marshall are prime examples of public servants who go to work every day with the goal of moving Alabama forward.
“They are keenly aware of our state’s challenges and opportunities and don’t shy away from the tough issues. From workforce development to high-speed broadband internet service to recruiting new and expanding existing industry, Alabama is forging a strong future for generations to come under their bold leadership,” said Cooper. “The business community depends on steady, pro-business elected officials with high ethical standards to create and sustain jobs for the future.
“Governor Ivey, Lt. Governor Ainsworth and Attorney General Marshall recognize and embrace the role that government plays in sustaining a pro-business climate, and the BCA and its members look forward to working cooperatively with them in the future,” Cooper added.
The Ivey Administration has already overseen over $19 billion in new capital investment in the Yellowhammer State, as well as over 44,000 new jobs created. Alabama has also been recognized as the best business climate in the nation during this time, recorded the lowest unemployment rate in state history and received numerous economic development honors. Governor Ivey has tackled the state’s toughest issues head-on, from infrastructure to education.
Lt. Governor Ainsworth has been a vocal champion for workforce development and a wide array of job creating initiatives during his time in office. He is a strong advocate of our military service men and women, chairing the Military Stability Commission. He also chairs the national Aerospace States Association and the Alabama Small Business Commission.
As attorney general, Marshall has worked tirelessly to protect consumers, promote safe communities, weed out corruption and combat the opioid crisis.
About the BCA
The Business Council of Alabama is Alabama’s foremost voice for business. BCA is a non-partisan, statewide business association representing the interests and concerns of nearly 1 million working Alabamians through its member companies and its partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. BCA is Alabama’s exclusive affiliate to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.
Well-funded special interest groups continue to fight to dismantle the free enterprise system and promote costly regulations, frivolous lawsuits, unfair labor laws and more. ProgressPAC is our way to engage in this battle on behalf of hardworking Alabamians and job creators in every corner of our state. ProgressPAC’s pro-jobs efforts are only possible because Alabama’s job creators continue to invest in the political action committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.