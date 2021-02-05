The Whole Backstage theatre in Guntersville, with season sponsor Sonny Lewis, is excited to present “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley.
Directed by WBS veteran Debbie Moss with assistant director Joshua Barksdale, this tragicomedy is set in Hazelhurst, Mississippi, where the three Macgrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at 30 and facing diminishing marital prospects. Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazelhurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her abusive husband in the stomach.
Their troubled, grave and yet, somehow hilarious stories, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick, and by the awkward young lawyer who tried to keep Babe out of jail while helpless not to fall in love with her.
Past resentment bubble to the surface as the sisters are forced to deal with relatives and past relationships while coping with Babe’s last incident. Each sister is forced to face the consequences of the “crimes of the heart” she has committed.
The case includes the talents of Kennedy Pickard as Meg; Liz Lincks as Babe; Tony Wildfong as Doc; April Russell as Lenny; Hannah Grace Yost as Chick; and Noah Logan as Barnette.
The Whole Backstage Theatre is committed to the safety and well-being of all patrons and show-goers. Due to Covid-19 and guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health, there will be only 150 tickets sold for each performance and patrons will be spaced out inside the auditorium. The WBS will have hand sanitizer on hand before and after each performance, the entire theatre will be sprayed with disinfectant to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Masks are required for entry into the theatre.
Performances are Feb 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wholebackstage.com or call 256-582-7469 during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
