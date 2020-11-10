COVID-19 has forced Alabama State Park officials to cancel the annual Eagle Awareness Program.
Michael Jeffreys, North Alabama District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks, issued a Facebook post last week announcing the cancellation.
“After careful consideration, and an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and staff, Lake Guntersville State Park has decided to cancel Eagle Awareness 2021,” he wrote.
“ This annual event is one of the most popular programs at the park and always draws large groups that enjoy learning about the rise of the bald eagle population in North Alabama and seeing them in their natural habitat.
“We truly regret having to cancel this event, but given the current circumstances with COVID-19 , it is too difficult to plan and host something as large as Eagle Awareness and ensure the safety of everyone involved.” Management is planning for a series of virtual eagle programs and self-guided tours along with room packages as an option for individuals or small groups to safely learn about the bald eagles at Lake Guntersville State Park. Planning is already underway for Eagle Awareness Week 2022, which promises to be one of the most informative and interactive events yet.
