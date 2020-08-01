Country Financial insurance company recently donated $750 to the Sardis City Fire Department. Frank Scott, an insurance representative with the company, visited the Sardis City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night to present the check to the city.
“We appreciate everything that our first responders do,” Scott said. “It really means a lot to our communities.”
Through Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program, Scott said he was able to apply for a grant to donate money to the organization of his choice.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Resolution 07-27-20 to appoint Town Clerk Debbie Lanier as the elections manager for the Aug. 25 municipal elections
• Tabled a discussion for Resolution 07-27-20A to appoint election officers until at least eight people volunteer.
• Approved Verizon internist service at the fire department for $39.99 per month. Verizon provided the equipment to set up service at no cost to the city.
• Moved next month’s regular meeting to Monday, Aug. 10.
• Approved fixing two tornado sirens. Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said one had a battery issue and could be fixed for approximately $630, but the other needed more extensive electrical work. The council approved spending up to $1,000 for repairs on the former siren and $2,500 for the latter.
• Approved sending a certified letter asking for the cleanup of a burn home located at the intersection of Alabama Highway 205 and U.S. Highway 431.
• Approved opening two additional football fields (three total) for the peewee football league to use for practices.
• Accepted a bid from Liberty Bank for a $200,000 loan renewal at 2.5% interest for 20 years (or 15 years and one month).
• Approved using up to $10,000 of paving funds to repave handicap parking at the tennis courts.
