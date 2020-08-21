Drake Bishop is not your typical farmer.
The 18-year-old Boaz resident owns and operates Flavor Farms, a farm-to-table farm specializing in pasture-raised beef, pork and poultry.
His products are currently available at the farm and the Albertville Farmers Market held every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. He also has items available at the Hampton Cove Farmers Market.
“Pasture raised, grass-fed meat just tastes better,” Bishop said. “It has better and more marbling in the beef and pork. You can tell a real difference in the flavor between pasture raised and store-bought meat.”
Bishop works his farm located on family-owned land on Aurora Road in Boaz. He moves his cattle from one pasture to another before putting them in a final area for grain finishing. He takes his cattle and pigs to be processed in a USDA-approved facility in Geraldine, but processes his own chickens on site.
“I wanted to raise chickens and cattle,” Bishop said. “When the COVID pandemic struck, meat prices started to rise in the grocery stores.
“It is better to buy locally. It’s always better to know where your food comes from.”
Bishop said he does not use any extra medications on his animals, no hormones or antibiotics.
Chickens are housed outside in several wire-covered structures. The structures sit on the ground, allowing the chickens inside to eat the grass and bugs. Regularly, Bishop moves the structures within the pasture to provide fresh grass.
Later, the cattle are turned out in the same pasture to graze, “cleaning up” behind the chickens.
“It keeps their immunity up,” he said.
Often times in large chicken operations, several chickens die during the growth period. In Bishop’s outdoor operation, he generally loses one or two chickens.
Bishop’s farm includes 10 steer and five heifers; six Hampshire and Berkshire pigs; 500 chicks over the year; a goose; a few goats; and numerous cats. Next year, he hopes to increase his chickens to 4,000 during the year.
He plans to expand his cattle herd to 20 but hasn’t decided if he’ll increase the number of pigs.
“Pigs are a handful,” he said. “You can’t herd them like you can cows. They have minds of their own. They are a lot more work than any other animal I have.”
Bishop sells whole chickens, and fresh eggs. However, he usually sells out of eggs quickly.
“They are usually gone about the time they leave the chicken,” he joked.
“You can’t complain when you run out of stock. It’s a good problem to have.”
He sells goat milk and raises several types of vegetables. His fall crops will include corn, peas, squash, beans, radishes and cucumbers.
He plans to become a USDA certified meat handler in October, with future plans to butcher his own cattle and pigs on site.
For the time being, he will continue to use a processer in Geraldine for monthly slaughters. The facility also will provide aged meats upon request for Bishop.
He sells his cattle at $2.50 per pound and meat is available by the quarter, half or whole cow.
This fall, he plans to offer Butcher Boxes which will include a variety of meats and vegetables.
“This won’t be as expensive as buying a quarter of a cow would be,” he said.
For more information about Flavor Farms and how to make a purchase, log onto their Facebook Page or call 256-677-5475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.