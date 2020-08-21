The Albertville City Schools Board of Education approved the annual budget for the 2021 fiscal year during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 18.
Starting Oct. 1, the board projected to have a total beginning balance of $21,073,421.34 and end with a balance of $20,313,561.92 by next Sept. 30, 2021. Total revenues are projected to reach $59,445,712.47 with $60,377,210.21 in total expenditures by the end of the fiscal year. Close to $171,683 will come from other fund sources.
More than 50% ($30,748,287.71) of the total budget expenditures will go toward instructional services, such as teacher salaries, benefits and classroom supplies. The board projects an average monthly expenditure of $3,643,426.72 from the General Fund, which is budgeted to have an ending balance of $8,707,944.32 — the second highest reserve in the last 12 years.
The board also approved the July 2020 financials during the meeting. Revenue for July was $5,082,947.21 with expenditures totaling $4,286,863.65. The school system has received 84.42% of its overall budgeted revenues and spent 77.06% of its budget with two months left in its fiscal year.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the July 21, July 27, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 meetings.
• Approved deletions of items totalling approximately $15,367 plus 39 uniforms for the month of August.
• Approved the following personnel items:
Supplement Assignments
1. Jordan Armstrong, JV Girls Soccer Coach at AHS, effective Aug. 19.
2. Judson Proctor, Assistant Football Coach at AMS, effective Aug. 19.
B. Other
1. Mattie Cofield, requests to teach Hospitality/Tourism at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
2. Annsonnetta Golden, requests to teach English for EL at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
3. Donnie Harris, requests to teach Driver’s Education at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
4. Brittanee Johnson, requests to teach Hospitality/Tourism at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
5. Carin Johnson, requests to teach Reading for PST Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
6. Paula Kaylor, requests to teach Special Education for AAA at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
7. Eligio Leija, requests to teach English for EL at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
8. Jennifer Matthews, requests to teach English for EL at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
9. Lee Orr, requests to teach Math Intervention at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
10. James Patterson, requests to teach Enrichment at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
11. Kristi Scott, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
12. Lori Starnes, requests to teach Career Prep at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
13. Amy Stewart, requests to teach Math for PST Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
14. Mark Williams, requests to teach Career Prep at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
15. Stacie Wright, requests to teach Computer Science at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
16. Lauren Bolding, requests to teach Culinary Arts at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
17. Cheryl Roberson, to hold a math lab at AHS, to be paid $20 per hour, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
18. April Pritchett, AP Statistics supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
19. Lydia O’Donnell, AP Computer Science supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
20. Cheryl Roberson, AP Calculus BC supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
21. Cheryl Roberson, AP Calculus AB supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
22. Samantha Searels, AP Government supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 for the first semester, effective Aug. 24 - Dec. 31.
23. Chelsea Kinney, AP US history supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
24. Deeya Holland, AP Biology supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
25. Brian Usry, AP Physics I supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
26. Brian Usry, AP Chemistry supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
27. Paige Smith, AP Literature supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
28. Jessica Seay Stewart, AP Language supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
29. Melia Minor, Pre-K afternoon bridge program for ACS employees, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 1 hour per day, effective Aug. 24, 2020
through May 27, 2021.
30. Diane Greer, Pre-K afternoon bridge program for ACS employees, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 1 hour per day, effective Aug. 24 - May 27, 2021.
• Approved the Aug. 2020 fundraisers.
• Rejected a bid for janitorial service to sanitize classrooms and media centers nightly. ServPro bid $3,790.26 and DunoMarc Janitorial and Maintenance, LLC bid $1,550.
• Approved the changes and additions to the Virtual School policy (7.13) that was presented for the first reading at the Aug. 5 Special Called Meeting, to be approved at the Aug. 18, 2020 regular board meeting.
• Approved the appointment of Carrie Jefferson, HR Manager, to a one-year term on the Sick Leave Bank Committee, beginning Oct. 1.
• Approved a bid renewal request for pest control service by Sand Mountain Pest Control, LLC.
• Approved the following professional service contracts:
1. Dr. Matthew Remick to provide the school system with required observations and/or evaluation that are necessary to determine whether a student has an Autism Spectrum Disorder. This contract should not exceed $12,500 and will be paid for with IDEA funds.
2. Ramona Evans, COMS, (Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist) to provide the system with an Orientation & Mobility Assessment for identified students. This contract should not exceed $14,000 to be paid for with IDEA funds.
