Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said he and the town council were pleased with the latest sales tax revenue report which shows an 11.6% increase from last year.
“We … hope people will continue to shop locally so we will have the ability to continue to make improvements in our town,” Ables said during a council meeting Monday evening,
That night, the council approved a one-time pay raise of $1,500 for all town employees with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Just a way to say a small thank you for continuing to work during and through the [COVID-19] pandemic. The council intends to pass a formal resolution about the pay raise at the next.
“We will do a Resolution for all money spent with ARPA funds to ensure we stay accountable for all money spent,” Ables said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the Minutes from the Oct. 5 work session and the Sept. 13 regular meeting.
• Announced the town’s annual Trunk-A-Treat event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. at the old high school gym. The town will provide hot dogs and drinks, Ables said.
• Selected Jeff and Michelle Stuart as Grand Marshals for the town’s Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The Stuarts own and operate the Geraldine Medical Clinic. “We continue to hear about the tireless commitment they are making to try to ensure people have the best medical care available,” Ables said. “They work many nights after regular hours doing infusions and whatever it takes to see as many patients as possible.”
• Paid the town’s bills for September totaling $137,305.33. Mayor Chuck Ables said part of that total includes $31,678.50 for the land to build a new Tee Ball field and a partial payment of $77,800 toward new lights for the high school baseball and softball fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.