GUNTERSVILLE — It was a long-awaited reunion of those invested in local healthcare on Saturday, July 17 at the 7th Annual “Winter” Ball – in July. The Marshall Women’s Guild, an auxiliary of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, hosted their annual gala six months later than usual at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge and proceeds benefitted the Marshall Cancer Care Center.
“We were certainly affirmed that the decision to postpone instead of cancel this event or do it in a virtual format in 2021 was the right one,” said Andrea Oliver, Director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers. “It was a special night and we all got a good laugh out of the Winter Ball being hosted in the middle of an Alabama summer.”
The guild took advantage of the change in season by having tropical décor and encouraging guests to snap photos on the Lodge’s Terrace during sunset – a one time opportunity since it is usually dark when the event begins in January. Capacity was more limited because of social distancing regulations that were lifted only a few days before the event, however, coordinators think it worked to their advantage.
“The setting was a bit more intimate and had a very laid back feel. Many have told us it was their favorite gala yet. Although we certainly plan to get back to January going forward, we learned a thing of two from getting outside of our comfort zone and were thrilled to raise over $160,000 for the important programs the Foundation supports at the Marshall Cancer Care Center,” said Oliver.
The foundation typically awards the annual Healthcare Hero Awards at the Winter Ball, but this year that was a bit different too.
“It was simply impossible to select one or two Healthcare Heroes in a year when everyone stepped forward, took action and had a positive impact on Marshall Medical’s COVID-19 journey,” said Oliver.
Instead of singling out individuals, the Healthcare Hero Award for 2021 was presented to the community, collectively, for their efforts to ease the burden on local healthcare institutions. Stan Whiterow of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and LT Hagood of Citizens Bank & Trust accepted the awards on behalf of the community because of their involvement in coordinating acts of kindness towards Marshall Medical Centers during the height of the pandemic.
“Both men were hesitant to accept the award because they said they did not feel worthy of the honor. We told them - that’s exactly why you are perfect to speak on behalf of our community because it was hundreds of small acts which added up to a great effort and meant so much to each of our frontline workers,” said Jennifer Amos, Donor Relations Coordinator for the Foundation.
A video featuring testimonials of thanks from hospital leadership and departments was played at the event. It can now be found on the Foundation’s YouTube or Facebook page, and has been sent to the many organizations in the community who offered support.
“We hope every single person who gave us anything – supplies, food, prayers – over the last year and a half will see this video and take it as a very personal thank you, although those two words will never be enough to express our appreciation,” said Oliver.
