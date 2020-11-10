COVID-19 restrictions have forced one area church to cancel a longstanding Thanksgiving meal and another church to re-imagine the event.
Guntersville First United Methodist Church has canceled its annual Thanksgiving meal. Traditionally the meal was served to those in need at the church, and also through meals delivered to sick and homebound residents. The meals were also taken to inmates at the Marshall County Jail and the Guntersville City Jail.
“After much prayer and advisement Guntersville First United Methodist Church regrets to announce that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases the annual Community Thanksgiving Meal will not be provided this year,” said Ann Lee, the church’s director of discipleship.
By contrast, Albertville First United Methodist Church will continue with their meal, with a few changes.
Meals will only be available by delivery or drive-through pickup at the church in downtown Albertville.
Patty Duckett said the meals for delivery will be put together beginning at 8:30 a.m. Delivery is available to those who call the church to pre-register. Delivery area is limited due to the number of volunteers available, Duckett said.
Drive-through pickup will begin at 11 a.m., ending at 1 p.m.
Volunteers will be needed to help pack meals and hand them out. All volunteers must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines as much as possible.
Historically, the meals have included turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert.
Albertville First United Methodist Church traditionally provides meals for all police and firemen working the holiday and staff and patients at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
For those who need meal delivery, call Duckett between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday, at 256-878-4651. After hours, please leave a message for someone to call back to collect necessary information for delivery.
