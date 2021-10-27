Sardis City employees were recently given a pay raise based on the number of years they have worked with the city. The raises were approved by the city council during a regular meeting Monday night, Oct. 18.
Employees with less than 5 years of service received a $150-raise while those with 5 or more years received $200; 10 or more years, $275; 15 or more years, $375; and 21 plus years; $500.
Thirty-hour employees received a $125 bonus and 25-hour employees received $115. Hourly employees were also given an additional $25 for every 5-year term served.
Part-time employees received $75 and volunteers, $30.
In other business, the council:
- Approved paving three roads — Whitt Circle, Horton Circle and Smith Lane. Mayor Russell Amos said the paving and culvert repair of these roads wouldn’t begin until early next year in January. The cost for paving is estimated to be around $140,000.
- Approved donating $500 to Etowah County Community Thanksgiving to help provide meals this Thanksgiving.
- Scheduled the city’s yearly safety meeting for Dec. 10.
- Passed a second resolution required to designate all city employees as Tier 1 for retirement benefits.
- Renewed a contract with Avenue to handle the city’s taxes.
- Discussed installing the storm shelter next to the Sardis City Library. Amos said the foundation has been poured and the structure may be set on Nov. 1.
- Converted all hourly employees to receive payment via direct deposit.
- Appointed Keith Wright and Dale Johnson to the Water Board. Wright is filling the term of Marty Brock, who recently died, which ends in 2023, and Johnson is beginning a 6-year term.
- Approved the purchase of two computers for municipal court from Mainstream Technology at a cost not to exceed $2,000.
- Scheduled a drive-through Halloween event for this Saturday, Oct. 30 at the fire hall beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.