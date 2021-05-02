Cars, trucks and fun will return to the banks of Lake Guntersville after a year off due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves Annual Car Show is slated for Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marshall County Park 1, located “across the River Bridge,” on U.S. Hwy 431, in Guntersville. There’s no cost of admission, but to enter a vehicle in the show’s competition, the fee is $20.
Melissa Priest, wife of MCSR Capt. Barry Priest, said those wishing to enter a vehicle in the competition are welcome to arrive at the park at 7:30 a.m. the day of the show.
“We would love for this year’s show to be the biggest yet, but we know people are still afraid to come out,” Priest said. “We hope people will still come out. Wearing masks will be a personal choice. If you feel more comfortable wearing one, please do. We will also try to social distance as much as possible.
“Bottom line is we just want people to come out and have a good time.”
Priest said there would be many concessions at the event for purchase. In addition to the concessions, door prizes, trophies, a raffle for a gun, a 50/50 draw will be held and the Dukes of Hazzard Museum and the “General Lee” car will also be there.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves are an all-volunteer non-profit organization. The members do not get paid for their work. The Marshall County Commission does not give financial support to the program.
“We rely on donations and fundraisers for our funds,” Priest said. “All money we raise goes towards buying vests, uniforms, equipment, gun belts … whatever it takes to keep them safe.
“These volunteers do this job because they love it and because they want to help law enforcement as much as possible.”
Sheriff Phil Sims will be at the event to hand out trophies.
“The Reserve Program is a major asset to the Sheriff’s Office,” Sims said.
“These guys donate their time to help fill in and support the deputies. We wouldn’t be able to do a lot of things without their help.
“The money we raise goes towards equipment and training for the reserve program. I do not receive any funding from the commission or other sources.
“Many members have bought equipment with money out of their own pockets.”
Priest said many of the reserve members will be at the car show and will be happy to talk to anyone interested in joining the reserves or learning more about their duties. The program has about 25 members.
Barry Priest said equipment can cost thousands of dollars. For example, tasers, he said, cost about $1,300 each.
The MCSR are volunteers, but they’re responsible for the same duties as the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re all sworn officers for the reserves,” Barry Priest said. “It’s all voluntary, and it’s giving back to the community. Trying to make that difference.”
