The cause of a fire earlier this summer remains unknown.
Albertville Fire Marshal Jason Beam said an investigation into the May 18 fire at Kennamer Plaza has been ruled “undetermined” by state fire officials.
The plaza, located on U.S. 431 near E. Main Street, housed Alfa Insurance, Sun Loan Company and TNT Grocery. The building caught fire around 7:20 p.m. and 28 firemen spent more than three hours battling the blaze.
At the time of the blaze, Sierra Martin said she was leaving Planet Fitness when she noticed smoke in the distance. She said as she got to her vehicle, friends were calling to tell her the business was ablaze. Martin’s mother owns the grocery store. She was out of town when the fire occurred, Martin said.
“When I got here, there were four fire trucks and smoke straight up in the air,” Martin said. “I was like, where is all this smoke coming from? I really thought it was coming from the paint store nearby.
“But then there were guys busting in the doors here trying to get in.”
Albertville Fire Chief Brad Hix said initial evidence pointed to the fire originating in the loan office, near the shared wall with the grocery store. The flames had traveled upwards and spread through the ceilings and roof line.
The initial call to firemen came in at 7:21 p.m. on May 18 reporting smoke and flames showing from the building. An “all call” was issued soon after requesting all off-duty firemen report for duty. In all, 28 firemen responded with four trucks, including the department’s ladder truck. Police blocked one lane of U.S. 431 southbound while firemen remained on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.