Now that many of the restrictions under the stay-at-home order have been lifted, businesses who have reopened under additional safety guidelines have been greeted by a mixture of eager and cautious customers.
While Total Dental Care in Guntersville remained partially open for emergency procedures during the shutdown, practice manager Carol Harper said the office has gotten back to offering full-service dental care as of last Friday when Gov. Kay Ivey relaxed health safety guidelines and issued a new safer-at-home order.
“We closed down for regular dental care, per the governor’s order,” Harper said. “We were open for emergencies only during that time. Now, we’re back open for regular business. We’re open our regular days and hours, we’re able to do all procedures, we just have lots of additional safety measures.”
Harper said patients will be asked to wait in their cars instead of the waiting room and will have their temperatures taken before being treated. She said the dental staff has also increased the amount and types of personal protective equipment they wear.
Retailers like Lambert’s Bibles & Gifts in Boaz and Unique 4U Design Studio in Albertville have also reopened under increased health measures. Though both stores are small compared to “big box” chains, the owners said they have been limiting the number of customers allowed inside at a time, posted social distancing markers throughout the store, made hand sanitizer available and are cleaning their stores daily.
“I’m not one of the big box stores, so I really haven’t had to worry about 400 people storming my doors at the same time in the first place,” Tina Walden, owner of Unique 4U Designs, said.
So far, she said her customers have been “good” with staying safe with some wearing masks while others choose not to.
“Those that want to wear their masks when they come in, they’ve got their masks on… I’m not requiring that,” she said. ”There’s too many things we’ve had to alter in the last six to eight weeks as it is.”
Debra Davidson, co-owner and manager of Lambert’s, said she’s seen many of the store’s “faithful” customers return since reopening and hopes upcoming holidays will help the business recoup some of the losses it sustained during the shutdown.
“[Losing] Easter sales really hurt,” Davidson said. “It is what it is. We’re hoping everything is going to pick right back up and we’re going to have a good week this week for Mother’s Day.”
She said the store was able to keep some business going by offering delivery and curbside pickup for certain orders. Lambert’s was also able to obtain a loan through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Davidson said. However, Walden wasn’t as fortunate.
“I didn’t qualify for the PPP, I got denied unemployment, we’re still waiting to hear about the [Economic Injury Disaster Loan], and yet we’ve still not received our stimulus [check], but do know that it’s coming,” Walden said. “We just don’t know exactly when.
“To come in and basically have certain businesses allowed to be open and certain businesses not allowed to be open and to choose who’s essential and who’s not — that was hard,” she added. “We were under the assumption that we were going to have some kind of help through this situation.”
In addition to her store, Walden said both her husband and son own businesses.
“In one household, we had three different businesses that were affected by one virus,” she said. “It’s been a tough month, but there’s worse things to go through … You just suck it up and praise God you got another day.
The current safer-at-home order is set to expire on May 15, at which time Ivey may or may not further relax restrictions. While Walden believes it is safe for customers to start shopping again, she said many may still be too afraid to leave their homes.
“There’s still a lot of people that are sheltering in place,” she said. “For most of them, I hope that it is for the sheer fact that it is their health that they’re watching and not necessarily that they’re afraid. I do know several people who are afraid to join society again. That’s the part that I hope we get through a little quicker.”
