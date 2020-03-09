After its regular meeting, the Albertville City Council accepted public comments, and long-time resident Shirley Baldwin urged the council to act on her concerns about the issue of garbage being on the streets throughout the city.
Baldwin, who is a regular attendee of the Albertville City Council meetings, said she was not only speaking up for herself, but for “many people.”
“I’ve been talking to a lot of people,” Baldwin said. “And a lot of people’s upset, and they won’t come up because they said it won’t do no good. I said well, if you don’t come up here and say something, it’s not going to do no good. It’s a shame that there ain’t more people at these council meetings, and it’s a shame we don’t have community meetings.”
Baldwin said she believes more people should attend the council meetings and voice their concerns about what is happening around the city. She said not only is garbage being left behind after garbage trucks pick up the trash cans, but she believes there are people buying and selling drugs in the city.
“On the first of the month, I wish somebody would come from Friday night just to Monday morning and see what’s going on in and out of the house across the street from me,” she said. “The FedEx truck and the UPS is there sometimes four times a day.”
According to Baldwin, after the FedEx and UPS deliveries are made, there’s a person driving around “making deliveries” at other people’s homes and vehicles.
“Something is going on,” she said.
She also made statements concerning the homes which are supposed to be one-to-two family homes having several vehicles parked in front of the homes and more than one or two families occupying the same house.
“I love this city here, and I hope everybody loves it like I do,” she said.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and all of the members of the city council thanked Baldwin for her comments and said they would look into the issues she brought up.
Johnathon Gibson addressed the council to request street lights be added to the portion of South Edmondson Street where he owns property. The mayor and council said they would look into his request.
In other business, the council:
• Approve the minutes from the Feb. 17 council meeting.
• Set a public hearing for April 6, to hear a request from Janet Gunter to rezone property located at 214 North Emmett Street from B-2, community business district, to R-2, two-family residential.
• Introduced ordinance No. 1977-20 to rezone property located at 214 North Emmett Street from B-2 to R-2.
• Set a public hearing on April 6, to hear a request from Mirand Haasu and Michelle Haasu to rezone property located at 410 West Main Street from B-2 to R-2.
• Introduced ordinance No. 1978-20 to rezone property located at 410 West Main Street from B-2 to R-2.
