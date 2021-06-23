Railroad crossings within the city of Boaz may become smoother over the next few years.
During a city council meeting last Monday, councilmen discussed potentially working with rail officials to upgrade the 16 crossings within the city to rubberized crossings over the next three years.
Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said he met with rail officials recently and learned there are only four men on staff to maintain 125 miles of rail tracks in the region.
“We could potentially refurbish all our railroad crossings in a two- to three-year time period,” Smith said.
“The four-man crew could do one crossing a month or every six weeks. I think that is pretty ambitious considering they also have to maintain all the other track and respond to emergencies.”
Cost to replace each crossing varies depending on the size of the crossing. Rubberized crossing material costs roughly $189 per foot. Replacing the Wagner Drive crossing could cost as much as $20,000 because it is a four-lane crossing, Smith said.
“We will have to pay for materials and labor to install the material,” Smith said. The railroad will do the demolition, replace any ties that need it and remove the asphalt. They will work hand-in-hand with the rubberized crossing contractor and coordinate with them.”
Mayor David Dyar in past has said he would like to see the crossings – particularly those with pedestrian crossings near the Manor House and near Old Mill Park – be fixed first. Dyar did not attend Monday’s meeting as he was attending a natural gas utility conference.
“This would probably be one of the most popular projects we do within the city,” said Councilman David Ellis.
No action was taken on the project during Monday’s meeting.
Also discussed during Monday’s meeting was the status of the fire department’s 2017 engine.
Chief Jeff Beck said the check engine light and associated alarms were tripped several times over the past several weeks. The truck has undergone multiple diagnostic tests with mechanics from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus, leading to changes in air filters and other parts.
“What we have now is not good news,” Beck said. “The engine needs a whole rehaul. Sand and dirt is bypassing the air filter. We don’t know the extent of the damage at this point.
“Worst case scenario? Repairs could cost $20,000.
“We have got to get it fixed. I have a $600,000 truck just sitting there.”
Councilmen gave Beck their blessing to get the truck repaired as needed.
“I don’t think there will be a problem from us,” said Councilman Jeff Sims. “The truck needs to be repaired.”
In other business, council members also:
• Accepted a bid from Shoal Creek Communications in Guntersville for $19,150 to install an outdoor audio system in the downtown area. The wired system will be installed along the two blocks of Main Street typically used for the annual Harvest Festival and other city events. Councilman Johnny Willis said the system will be powerful enough to be heard throughout the area.
A second bid was received from the ESB Group of Springville for $26,868.
Chapel Lane Productions LLC of Birmingham submitted a bid but did not follow bid instructions, therefore city officials could not open the bid.
• Announced a public hearing on June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center located at 112 Church St. The public hearing will be to hear a zoning change request for property located at 13883 Alabama 168 owned by Brian Paas to be rezoned from B-2 (Community Commercial District) to R-2 (Medium Density Residential District).
• Approved paying $324,819 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted for public inspection at City Hall.
• Adopted a resolution appointing Sam Bone as an additional and alternate municipal judge for a term of two years. He will serve as an additional alternate judge to presiding Judge Jacob Millican utilized upon the absence of Millican.
• Learned the Boaz Police Department made 86 arrests, responded to 2,937 calls, completed 155 incident reports, issued 149 traffic citations and responded to 37 vehicle accidents.
• Heard a report from the Boaz Police Department. Firemen responded to 1 overpressure/explosion/overheat call; 118 rescue and emergency medical calls; two hazardous condition calls; 27 service calls; seven good intent calls; and four false alarm/false calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.