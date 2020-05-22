When Douglas High School scheduled for seniors to pick up their caps and gowns Friday, May 15, Principal Patrick Smith and the faculty were inspired to make the most of it.
Rather than signaling a sad good-bye on a day that was originally slated to be their graduation day, Smith said the seniors were instead sent out with a surprise celebration.
“We had a parade of staff members campus-wide waiting to cheer them on when they arrived to pick up their caps and gowns,” Smith said. “One of the things I am most proud of is that our staff chipped in to buy all of our seniors a congratulatory yard sign as a way to show them how proud we are of them.”
Smith said he and the staff lined the campus with the signs so the seniors could see them as they drove by.
Later that evening, Smith said the school lit up its campus, including the football stadium, tennis courts and baseball and softball fields, to honor the Class of 2020.
“Friday was scheduled to be their graduation day, and we wanted to make the day as special as possible for our seniors,” he said.
Douglas’ graduation was postponed to Friday, July 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. inside Arthur Jarvis Stadium.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley previously told The Reporter that details of how many tickets each family will be provided and venue capacity have not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.