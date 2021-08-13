The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that a $2.7 million project to resurface two state routes through Albertville beginning this week.
First, Whitaker Contracting will resurface about two miles of Alabama 75 from Strickland Street to U.S. 431. Work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Thursday night.
Motorists are advised to expect nightly lane closures and lane shifts with traffic directed by pilot car or flaggers. Please expect delays and plan accordingly. Reduce speed and be prepared to stop.
After paving on Alabama 75 is complete, Whitaker will resurface more than two miles of Alabama 205 from south of Guinivere Drive to Alabama 75.
ALDOT anticipates all paving to be complete sometime in autumn.
