With Sardis City Police Chief James Harp due to retire by the end of the month, the city council has named his replacement.
Will Alexander will serve as the interim chief for up to a year at which time the interim may be removed from the title, Mayor Russell Amos said.
Keith Beard was appointed assistant chief. Amos said they decided to add this position after seeing how much Harp’s workload had increased.
Harp’s final day on the job will be Aug. 28, and he will officially retire around the first of September.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes and financials from the July meeting.
• Appointed election officials for the upcoming election. Susan Ross will be the inspector; Ann Hamrick and Elaine Quarles will be registration list clerks; Martha Aldridge and Marylyn Johnson will be poll list clerks; and Margie Turner will be the ballot clerk. The council also approved raising the pay of the inspector from $100 to $125 for the day and from $75 to $100 for all other workers.
• Approved a donation of $2,000 to the peewee football program to purchase equipment.
• Approved buying $100 sign advertisement from the Sardis High School Quarterback Club .
• Approved paying a grant writer $5,061.22 for their work on a FEMA grant awarded to the fire department. The grant was for approximately $111,600.
• Gave a financial update. The city’s combined accounts balance was $274,549.23 when Amos took office in November 2016. As of July 2020, the balance was $567,280.14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.