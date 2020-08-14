A large amount of narcotics packaged as candy was seized in Fort Payne.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit seized a large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and cash on Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne. Eight people were arrested, including two juveniles.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, the incident began when agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1000 near Hammondville.
The vehicle was occupied by four Hispanic males who appeared to be intoxicated with open containers of alcohol present. Two of the occupants of the vehicle were juveniles.
During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia were located. The find would lead to a search warrant being executed in Fort Payne later in the afternoon.
The two adults in the vehicle, Daniel Segura, 19, and Homero Segura, 20, both of Valley Head, were taken into custody. Daniel Segura was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Homero Segura was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At approximately 5 p.m., DeKalb County narcotics agents, deputies, and the Fort Payne Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne.
A large amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, drug paraphernalia and currency believed to be from the proceeds of illicit narcotics sales were found at the residence.
The marijuana edibles were packaged and named similarly to popular children’s candy, such as Sour Patch Kids and Nerd’s Ropes, which can be easily mistaken for normal candy.
James Louis Race III, 48, William King, 31, Robert Junge, 55, and Jonathan Barrow, 42, all of Fort Payne, were charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Race received an additional charge of resisting arrest.
“Our office has zero tolerance for those that corrupt our youth,” Welden said. “These cases must be dealt with swiftly.
“Our narcotics team did an excellent job of gathering the necessary information and acting on it quickly. I’d also like to remind parents to be vigilant when it comes to candy that their children might have. In the fine print on the packaging, it says that it’s a Cannabis product, but at a glance it would be difficult to tell the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.